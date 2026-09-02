Obituary: Kay Nell Sienze

Kay Nell Sienze, born Feb. 1, 1941, in Madera, California, passed away on Aug. 27, 2026, in Madera, California.

Kay was a longtime office manager for a pediatric medical office, where she retired after 25 years. She also worked for many years at Madera Flower Shop, delivering flowers throughout the community. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts and a Master Gardener certificate both from Fresno City College.

Kay was a member of the Madera Quilting Guild and the Sew-N-Sew group. She was an accomplished quilter who won numerous blue ribbons, including Best of Show awards, at the Madera Fair. She enjoyed dining at restaurants and taking drives around the community to admire the beautiful landscapes.

She was preceded in death by her father, John McKenzie; mother, Martha Whitlow; stepfather, Carl Whitlow; sisters, Mary Dal Cerro and Onvie Williams; and first husband, Jack Bacon.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Victor Sienze; sons, Shawn Bacon (Amy) and Ryan Sienze; daughters, Sherry Olguin (Oscar) and Sandra Bacon; grandchildren, Kyle Olguin, Evan Olguin, Ashley Minyard, and Dustin Minyard; many step-grandchildren; and her special niece, Toni Amy (James).

Kay will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and many members of the Madera community.

Services to be held:

Visitation — 2-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Funeral Service – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at Arbor Vitae Cemetery (at the Arbor) in Madera, California.