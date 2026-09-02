MUSD schools earn healthiest schools award

For The Madera Tribune

Madera Unified School District (MUSD) has earned national recognition, as all the district’s comprehensive schools have received the America’s Healthiest Schools Award from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

MUSD schools were recognized for its outstanding health services, physical education programs, and promotion of physical activity.

Special congratulations go to Matilda Torres High School for winning the All-Star Award for two consecutive years. This award is the highest honor given by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation through its annual America’s Healthiest Schools program.

Supported by Del Monte Foods, Kaiser Permanente, and Kohl’s Cares, the Healthier Generation’s annual award program acknowledges schools that implement evidence-based policies and practices to enhance academic success and promote lifelong well-being.

Here is what award each school received:

Alpha Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Brenda Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Chaves Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity, health education, social-emotional health and learning, staff well-being and family and community engagement.

Dixieland School — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity, health education, social-emotional health and learning, and family and community engagement.

Eastin Arcola Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Washington Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Howard School — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Desmond Middle School — School health services, tobacco-free school, physical education and activity and health education.

Madison Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Monroe Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Adams Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Pershing Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity.

La Vina Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Lincoln Elementary — School health services, physical education and activity and health education.

Madera High — School health services, physical education and activitty, health education and family and community engagement.

Madera South High — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity, health education, nutrition and food access, social-emotional health learning, tobacco-free school, family and community engagement.

MLK Middle School — School health services, tobacco-free school, physical education and activity and health education.

Matilda Torres High — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity, health education, nutrition and food access, social-emotional health and learning, tobacco-free school, staff well-being and family and community engagement.

Mildew Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Nishimoto Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Parkwood Elementary — School health services and physical education and activity.

Sierra Vista Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School — School health services, tobacco-free school, physical education and activity and health education.

Virginial Lee Rose Elementary — School health services, local school wellness policy, physical education and activity and health education.