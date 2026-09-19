Law officers settle in for retirement

After nearly 30 years of service to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Madera County, Detective Luis Padgett is finally answering the call for retirement.

Detective Padgett began his career in October 1996, and managed to survive nearly three decades of patrol shifts, SWAT callouts, gang investigations, cold cases, paperwork, and just about everything his profession threw at him.

Throughout his career, Detective Padgett served in patrol in both the mountains and the Valley, was named Deputy of the Year, received the CHP 10851 Stolen Vehicle Recovery Award, twice, and was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery.

He joined the Madera SWAT Team in 2000, and spent more than a decade serving on the team, including as an Assistant Team Leader with the Madera Regional SWAT Team. He also served as a Field Training Officer, helping train the next generation of deputies.

In 2006, Detective Padgett became the first Madera Sheriff Gang Investigator assigned to the MADGET team, working alongside local and state law enforcement partners.

Then came one of his best partners — DJ. In 2012, Detective Padgett and his four-legged partner completed Narcotics K-9 school, and worked side-by-side in patrol until DJ retired in 2016.

In 2016, Detective Padgett joined the Investigative Team, where he dedicated his time to reopening cold cases and using advancements in technology, science, and DNA to help bring families closer to answers and justice.

But beyond the awards, assignments, and accomplishments, Detective Padgett will also be remembered for his quick wit, smart remarks, and the ability always to have something to say. His coworkers will certainly miss the laughs and maybe even a few of those perfectly timed comments.

The good news for Luis? Retirement means no more learning new employee names. After nearly 30 years, just when he finally got everyone figured out, someone new gets hired.

Madera PD Officer Wayson Juarez

After 26 years of dedicated service to the Madera Police Department and the City of Madera, Officer Wayson Juarez is officially beginning his next chapter.

Since joining the Department on Dec. 30, 2000, Officer Juarez served the community in many roles, including Patrol, Housing Authority, Community Outreach, Business Watch, Crime Prevention, and as a School Resource Officer.

But his service went far beyond the badge. Alongside his wife, Marie, he spent years giving back to the Madera community — helping feed those in need, organizing Christmas toy drives, and providing meals, toys, bicycles, clothing, and hope to more than 10,000 people.

Thank you for 26 years of protecting, serving, mentoring, and giving back. Thank you for being there for the people of Madera and for making a lasting difference in the lives of so many.

MPD Mechanic Juan Puentes

After 26 years of dedicated service to the City of Madera, Juan Puentes is officially retiring.

He began his career with the City in 2000, and spent more than two decades as a valued member of the Madera Police Department team.

He was responsible for the maintenance, care, and readiness of all police vehicles and equipment, helping keep the officers safely on the road and ready to serve the community.

But Puentes was much more than a skilled mechanic. He was extremely kind, always positive, and always willing to help. His dedication, dependability, and friendly personality made him someone his coworkers could always count on.

Juan leaves behind a legacy of hard work, service, and countless friendships. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the City of Madera and the Madera Police Department.

MPD also wants to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Juan’s wife, Imelda, and their family. Their love and support have been an important part of Juan’s journey and his many years of service to our community.

MCSO Sergeant Amy Roussell

After 27 years of dedicated law enforcement service, Sergeant Amy Roussell is logging off for the final time.

Roussell began her career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1999, serving in patrol, vice investigations, and bike patrol before joining the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in 2006.

Throughout the past 20 years with Madera County, she has served as a Deputy Sheriff, Corporal, and Sergeant.

From the streets of Los Angeles to the mountains and waters of Madera County, Sgt. Roussell has dedicated her career to serving others, mentoring those who followed, and leading by example.

For anyone who has spent a summer in Bass Lake, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Sgt. Roussell out on patrol. For 14 years, she helped keep Bass Lake safe during the busy summer months.