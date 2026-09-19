Sheriffs honor community members

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office honored three community members for helping out and saving lives, and whose courage and willingness to act made a profound difference when others needed them most.

The three members were honored at a ceremony on September 10.

Carlos Perea Romero and Angel Zarco

Just more than one year ago, on Sept. 4, 2025, Romero and Zarco were repairing a tractor near Avenue 8 and Road 23 1/2 when they noticed thick black smoke coming from the back of a school bus.

The duo immediately alerted the driver, and helped evacuate the students as flames spread through the bus. Romero then climbed back onto the burning bus to make sure every child had made it out.

Because of their quick actions, every student was safely evacuated without injury.

The pair were later honored by the Madera County Board of Supervisors for their selfless courage and bravery, demonstrating the highest ideals of public service, compassion, and community spirit.

Robert Suderman

Suderman came upon a Madera County Sheriff’s deputy who was being violently attacked by a burglary suspect, Gregory Anguiano, near Avenue 12 and Road 35 on June 19.

An MCSO Sheriff’s deputy arrived in the area, and contacted the suspect, and a confrontation ensued.

During the confrontation, the suspect became combative, and took the deputy’s TASER, and fired it at her, embedding both probes into the deputy’s body.

On the extremely busy roadway, Suderman stopped his vehicle and, without hesitation, came to the deputy’s aid, physically intervening and disrupting the attack at a critical moment.

Suderman placed himself in harm’s way to help someone he did not know simply because she needed help.

“We are incredibly grateful to the courageous citizens who stopped and came to the aid of our deputy during a violent struggle,” Pogue said in a news conference after the incident. “Their actions were heroic, selfless, and a powerful reminder of the strong bond between this community and the men and women who serve it.”

The deputy was able to get to her firearm, and shot the suspect, who, despite life saving measures, died at the scene.

Romero, Zarco and Suderman were presented with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Appreciation Award by Undersheriff Brian Esteves and Assistant Sheriff Jason Clark in recognition of their extraordinary courage and selflessness.