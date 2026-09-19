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Driver rolls car after falling asleep

A car sits on its roof after the driver fell asleep behind the wheel on State Route 152, east or Road 16.

California Highway Patrol Madera officers responded to a solo vehicle crash eastbound on State Route 152, east of Road 16.

The driver claimed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel, resulting in a rollover crash on September 11. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind the motoring public that drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. A moment of fatigue can lead to delayed reactions, loss of control, and serious crashes-including rollovers. If you’re feeling sleepy, pull over somewhere safe, take a break, and get some rest before continuing.

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