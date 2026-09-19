Vehicle burglary investigation leads to arrest

Throughout the past several months, Madera Police Officers have responded to multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the city.

As MPD Detectives investigated these cases, they reviewed surveillance footage, followed up on leads, and spoke with residents who provided valuable information.

As the pieces of the investigation came together, Detectives identified Daren Shore of Fresno as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Shore, along with a search warrant for his residence, on September 10. During the search, investigators recovered several items believed to have been stolen during the burglaries.

Shore was arrested, and booked, into the Madera County Jail on felony charges.

These cases are a great example of how cooperation between our community, Patrol Officers, and Detectives can help identify those responsible for crimes in our city. We thank the residents who provided surveillance footage and information that assisted with this investigation.