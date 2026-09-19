County library celebrates milestone

The Madera County Library is celebrating a historic milestone this month.

The Board of Supervisors proclaimed September as National Library Card Sign Up Month, recognizing the 125th anniversary of the Madera County Library at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The county libraries serve as a vital lifeline of education and information to strengthen our communities by providing a place for everyone to connect, learn, and grow.

The library has advanced its services offering Chrome Books, iPads, and a Bookmobile to travel to rural areas providing personalized, comprehensive library services to people who may have difficulty visiting any of the branch locations.

In celebration of its 125th anniversary, the Madera County Library, main branch, will feature violinist Patrick Contreras for a “Violin on Fire” concert at 4 p.m. today. There is no charge for the event. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with a photo exhibit and refreshments.