Murder suspect arrested

What is believed to have been a domestic violence-related incident turned into a murder manhunt that resulted in an arrest.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday morning in the area of Avenue 18 1/2 and Golden State Boulevard.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the MCSO Communications Center received multiple reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived, and located a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures until EMS personnel took over. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee the area toward California State Route 99 in what was described as a small white SUV, similar to a RAV4.

The suspect was identified as David Moreno, 51. He was last seen driving a white SUV similar to a RAV4 in an unknown direction.

Madera County Sheriffs detectives checked a possible address, and observed the suspect leave in the same vehicle. The Sheriff’s coordinated with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and with the help of their air unit and ground patrol, a vehicle stop was conducted on Moreno’s vehicle where he was arrested without incident.