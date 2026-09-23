95th Old Timers’ Day Parade is Saturday

Saturday will mark the 95th year of the Old Timers’ Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m.

Leading this year’s parade as Grand Marshal will be a long-time business owner, Dennis Smith. Accompanying him as the Honorable Queen of the Parade will be lifelong Madera resident and business owner Ila Schoettler.

This year’s memorial honoree will be in memory of longtime Downtown Madera Business owner Jeff Cerioni, of Cerioni’s Men’s and Ladies wear.

This year will also feature a new honoree category, the “Madera Young Trailblazer.” This year’s honoree will be R.C. Chahal, who has played an integral role in the success of Madtown Robotics Team 1323, helping lead the team to an impressive four World Championship titles.

Due to ongoing State Route 145 improvements in Downtown Madera, this year’s parade will feature a new route, traveling west to east along Yosemite Avenue, beginning at P Street and Yosemite Avenue and concluding at Courthouse Park.

The Old Timers’ Day Parade is distinguished as the hallmark of parades within Madera County and typically features 50-70 various entries from stagecoach’s, firetrucks, bands, and several youth groups.

Attendance is in the neighborhood of 5,000, and concludes with the Booths in the Park Event, (in Courthouse Park) hosted by Elevate Madera Inc.