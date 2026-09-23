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Madison celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting

Madera Unified School District officials join Madison Elementary School staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the school’s new Dual Language Immersion (DLI) two-story building expansion on campus Friday.

Madison Elementary School celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its new two-story academic building on Friday, marking the expansion of its Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program into the middle school grades.

The ribbon cutting took place before Madison’s annual Resource Fair honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The event celebrated cultural pride and connected families with community resources organized by the Madison DLI Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

The new facility includes 11 classrooms, additional office space, and dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Art spaces. The expansion provides additional classroom space and opportunities for hands-on learning and collaboration.

The building also allows Madison to serve more than 250 DLI students in grades 6 through 8. Overall, approximately 800 Madison students participate in DLI.

The ribbon cutting brought students, families, staff and community members together to celebrate the DLI expansion, the new learning spaces and the Madison community.

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