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Madera County Museum to host open house

The Madera County Museum will hold a free open house starting around noon on Saturday at the Old County Courthouse, 210 W. Yosemite Avenue.

The open house will be held as part of the annual Old Timers Day celebration.

The museum houses about 21,000 historical artifacts and photos on three floors. The Old Madera County Courthouse began construction in 1900, was burned on Christmas Eve 1906 and rebuilt shortly afterward.

The museum will open Sept. 26 immediately following the conclusion of the annual Old Timers’ Day Parade in Madera. It will remain open until 2 p.m.

After Old Timers Day, the museum will be open Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

The Museum won “gold” (first place) in the annual Best of Central California contest in 2025 in the categories of “Best Museum” and “Best Place to Volunteer.”

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