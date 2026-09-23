Smith is Grand Marshal of Old Timers’ Day

Long-time General Builder’s Supply owner Dennis Smith has been selected to be the 2026 Grand Marshal of the Old Timers’ Parade.

Smith was born in Los Banos. His mother was born in Madera, and his father had moved to Madera, where they met and got married eight years before Smith was born.

His dad had accepted a job in Los Banos, so the couple moved there for four years, during which time Dennis was born.

When Smith was three, his dad accepted a job back in Madera, and went to work for Emilio Pistoresi.

Smith has no memory of living in Los Banos, but remembers his first six months of living in Madera. They lived just around the corner from his school, John Adams Elementary. He graduated from Madera High School.

After high school, Smith attended Fresno City College for a little while, but did not get a degree at that time.

“I was independent. I wanted to do my own thing. When I turned 18, I couldn’t wait to move out. I did not like being told what to do and how to do it,” he said.

He worked in Fresno for the Ford truck dealer for 20 years, in the parts department.

Afterwards, he began working at General Builders Supply (GBS), where his dad was part owner.

“My dad and I talked about me buying that other partner out,” he said.

In 1995, Smith purchased one-third of GBS. At the time, there were three partners — his dad, Carl Wisener, and Jamie Leson. Smith bought Leson’s share. Several years later, Carl wanted to sell. So, then Smith owned it with his dad and it became a family business.

Smith’s mother passed away last year, and his dad died in 2022. After the passing of his parents, Smith’s brother sold out his share.

Smith said it has been a good business over the years, but when Home Depot came to Madera, in 2004, it began to change.

“The best year we had was in 2003, and then Home Depot opened in 2004. I can’t remember the numbers, but it was big. Today we’re doing about 60 percent of the business we were doing before Home Depot,” he said. “And then Lowe’s came a couple years later, and that didn’t affect us at all. I always say, competition makes you stronger, but it’s really not the same.”

He explained that GBS is still good for those who are doing small jobs at home, like repairing a faucet, but if you’re going to remodel your kitchen, and you’re doing most of the work yourself, you’re going to end up at Home Depot or Lowe’s.

“If you need to get small stuff, a hose bib, an electrical outlet, come to GBS. You’re going to spend less money for the product, and you’re going to get in and out a lot faster and a lot easier,” he said.

He is very thankful for Ariel Rivera, the general manager at GBS, who was also honored at the Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner this year with a 4 Around 40 Award. Rivera has been managing the store, and has become quite an asset to the company.

Smith is the father of one son and one daughter, neither living in Madera. Chad lives in Modesto, and daughter Erin lives in San Diego. He has five grandchildren.

When asked why he thinks he was selected to be the 2026 Grand Marshal, Smith replied, “I don’t know. Nobody told me we picked you because… But it’s been my philosophy that you’re not a customer, you’re a neighbor. So, the way I feel about it is if you’re brought into this community, be invested. You shop locally. You do things locally.”

Smith has been involved in the community through Kiwanis, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, ADA Advisory Council, and other outreach. He was a Boy Scout as a youth, and he has a solid philosophy about investing in the community.

“So I say, and then I think about it, if you’re not an asset to the community, then you’re likely a burden on the community,” he said. “If you complain about trash on the sidewalk, do you do anything about it? Because there’s somebody that dropped that. And when I go to the post office, if I see a candy wrapper laying on the sidewalk outside the door, I’ll pick it up. And when I get inside, I’ll put it in the trash can.

“What’s broken, needs to be fixed, and it’s not up to somebody else. Why can’t I help? You’re at the gas station, and you’re putting gas in your car, and while you’re standing there, there’s a cigarette butt laying on the ground. Yeah. That person that dropped that cigarette wasn’t thinking about it, and I think they’re nasty to touch, but I’m holding a gas pump that…”

His one regret is that he wishes he had gone back to college, but he has made an impact in this community, and he cares for it so much.

“Like I said, if you’re not an asset to the community, then… What’s the old saying?

Pay your bills, wear deodorant. And do unto others, right? “I care about the community. One of the biggest parts of our lives right now is the church where we go. It’s important.”

Smith is a Christian man of strong faith, and has found a church home in Fresno.