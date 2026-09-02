CTC allocates funding for SR 99 project

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated funding at its August meeting for the South Madera 6-Lane Project on State Route 99 (SR 99) in Madera County from Avenue 7 to Avenue 12 in the amount of $106.1 million, with a total project cost of $125.2 million.

The investment marks an important step forward in improving one of the region’s most critical transportation corridors. Construction is anticipated to begin in February 2027.

“This project represents a significant investment in Madera County’s future. State Route 99 is a critical transportation corridor for our residents, businesses, agricultural industry, and the movement of goods throughout the San Joaquin Valley and beyond,” said Robert Poythress, Chair of the Madera County Transportation Commission and Madera County Supervisor. “This has been a priority for Madera County for many years, and I appreciate the California Transportation Commission, Caltrans, and the Finish the 99 Coalition for their continued partnership and investment in improving this vital corridor. This project will enhance safety, improve mobility, and strengthen our region’s ability to support continued economic growth.”

State Route 99 is the primary north-south transportation and freight corridor serving Madera County and the San Joaquin Valley, supporting the movement of people and goods and connecting the region to statewide markets.

The SR 99 South Madera 6-Lane Project will improve freight reliability, and enhance safety, while addressing growing transportation demands and supporting continued economic growth.

The Madera County Transportation Commission (MCTC) is comprised of the cities of Chowchilla, Madera, and Madera County. MCTC is the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Regional Transportation Planning Agency (RTPA) and the Transportation Authority for the Madera region. MCTC addresses regional transportation issues.