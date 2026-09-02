MCTA awarded $5 million in incentive funding

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) awarded the Madera County Transportation Authority (MCTA) $5 million in Incentive Funding through the Local Partnership Program at its August 20-21 meeting.

The award recognizes the citizen-initiated voter approved renewal of Measure T, the county’s local transportation sales tax, which takes effect April 1, 2027.

The $5 million award provides additional resources to support continued investment in transportation improvements throughout Madera County and recognizes the community’s commitment to maintaining and improving its transportation system.

“The $5 million award for the renewal of Measure T would not have been possible without the strong support of Madera County voters,” said Robert Poythress, Chair of the Madera County Transportation Authority and Madera County Supervisor. “This award recognizes our community’s commitment to maintaining and improving our transportation system and investing in the future of Madera County.”

Established through Senate Bill 1, the Local Partnership Program provides funding to jurisdictions with voter-approved transportation taxes, fees, and other dedicated local funding sources.

The program also provides incentive funding to jurisdictions that successfully secure voter approval of new or renewed transportation revenue measures lasting at least 10 years. MCTA’s $5 million award represents the maximum incentive funding available to an eligible jurisdiction.

• • •

About Measure T: Measure T is Madera County’s local transportation sales tax measure dedicated to funding transportation improvements throughout the county. Revenues generated by the measure support roadway maintenance and rehabilitation, safety enhancements, traffic operations improvements, and other transportation-related projects that improve mobility, safety, and quality of life for Madera County residents.