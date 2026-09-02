Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Obituary: Beverly Jane King

Beverly Jane King.

Beverly Jane King, age 85, passed peacefully in the home of her caregiver and friend in Madera on July 29, 2026.

Beverly was born on Nov. 19, 1940, to her parents, Gerald King and Thelma Brewster King, and is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Ruth King of Eugene, Oregon.

Born and raised in Madera, California, she graduated from Madera Union High in 1958 and moved to San Jose, where she earned her cosmetology degree. She soon moved to Los Angeles, where she flourished in her career.

After 30 years, Beverly returned home to Madera for the remainder of her life, continuing her love of making people feel and look their best! Her passion for baking, writing, vintage jewelry, fashion, and animals kept her very busy and happy.

Her beloved sister and dear friends will truly miss her!

More Posts:

Obituary: Kay Nell Sienze

Obituary: Kay Nell Sienze

September 2, 2026

Kay Nell Sienze, born Feb. 1, 1941, in Madera, California, …

Obituary: Beverly Jane King

Obituary: Beverly Jane King

September 2, 2026

Beverly Jane King, age 85, passed peacefully in the home …

Obituary: James “Jim” Virgil Van Buren

Obituary: James “Jim” Virgil Van Buren

September 2, 2026

James “Jim” Virgil Van Buren was born on Oct. 11, …

Lt. Governor candidate speaks at MCRW

Lt. Governor candidate speaks at MCRW

September 2, 2026

Gloria Romero, candidate for California Lieutenant Governor, spoke at the …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.