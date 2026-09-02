Obituary: Beverly Jane King

Beverly Jane King, age 85, passed peacefully in the home of her caregiver and friend in Madera on July 29, 2026.

Beverly was born on Nov. 19, 1940, to her parents, Gerald King and Thelma Brewster King, and is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Ruth King of Eugene, Oregon.

Born and raised in Madera, California, she graduated from Madera Union High in 1958 and moved to San Jose, where she earned her cosmetology degree. She soon moved to Los Angeles, where she flourished in her career.

After 30 years, Beverly returned home to Madera for the remainder of her life, continuing her love of making people feel and look their best! Her passion for baking, writing, vintage jewelry, fashion, and animals kept her very busy and happy.

Her beloved sister and dear friends will truly miss her!