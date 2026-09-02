Obituary: James “Jim” Virgil Van Buren

James “Jim” Virgil Van Buren was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Scott City, Kansas, to Virgil and Lois Van Buren. He passed away on Aug. 20, 2026, at the age of 86.

Jim graduated from Madera High School and entered the United States Navy. On March 19, 1960, he married the love of his life, Barbara. After completing his service in the Navy, Jim and Barbara returned to Madera, where he began working as a hydrographer for the Madera Irrigation District.

Jim was preceded in death by Barbara, his beloved wife of 63 years; his parents, Virgil and Lois Van Buren; his sister, Wanda Jensen; and his daughter-in-law, Sharyne Van Buren.

Jim is survived by his three children: Jim Van Buren; Kerry Arnold and her husband, Joseph; and Kristin Chavira and her husband, Richard.

He was blessed with six grandchildren: Michael Arnold and his wife, Kimberly; Steven Chavira and his wife, Monica; Jennifer Wharton and her husband, Jeff; Bryan Chavira and his wife, Deborah; Katherine Villegas and her husband, Victor; and Amy Nehring and her husband, Jordan.

Jim was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Graciela, Richard, and Eliseo Chavira; Penelope and Ezekiel Chavira; Aydan, Lyla, Zachariah, and Ezra Nehring; Madilyn Rose and Theodore Alton Villegas; and Emily Grace and Ryan James Wharton.

A Rosary and funeral Mass for Jim will be held at The Shrine of Saint Therese Catholic Church on Sept. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Arbor Vitae Cemetery at approximately 1 p.m.