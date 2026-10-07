Obituary: Ignacia Ybarra

Nacha was born July 31, 1930, in Tempe Arizona to Luis and Rosa Gloria. She was an only child but was always surrounded by her aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

The family moved from Arizona to California where she met the love of her life Raul Ybarra.

They were married at St Joachim Catholic Church on Aug. 14, 1949. She worked for many years at Madera Cleaners and Laundry and then went on to work at Sure Save Market where many of her customers became great friends.

She then went on to work for Madera Unified School District as an Instructional Aide for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed working with the children and liked the camaraderie of her coworkers.

Nacha loved dancing, she and Raul would always attend the “Friendship Dances” in Madera and many were envious of their dancing skills.

She loved to get together with her cousins where they would sing all their favorite songs. She also loved traveling.

However, her favorite past time was gambling, her favorite being “Wheel of Fortune” She was always incredibly lucky and would refer to going to the casinos as her “job.”

She was also a fantastic cook and loved to teach the grandkids her secret recipes. She was known for slipping money into the hands of her grandchildren every so often.

She was preceded in death by her parent Luis and Rosa Gloria, her husband Raul Ybarra and son-in-law Doug Adams.

She is survived by Ernie Ybarra, Clara Ybarra, Stella Moosios (Ernie), Irene Adams. Grandchildren Aaron Ybarra, Adrian Ybarra (Christine), Alaina Ybarra, Allison Weber (Brian), Juanita Ybarra Sanchez (RC), Christopher Moosios, Jeffrey Moosios (Laura). Great Grandchildren Adrian Jr., Joseph, Aaron, Alyvia, Amelya, Alijah Ybarra, Alyssa Carrillo, Elias Sanchez, London Rios, Harper and River Weber, Aryanna Alaniz, Mason and Raelynn Moosios A heartfelt thanks to Palms Care Nursing Facility for the wonderful care they gave Nacha and Bristol Hospice.

Services:

Visitation: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 — 10 to 11 a.m., Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Funeral Service: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 — 11 a.m., Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Madera, California.