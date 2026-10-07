Obituary: Eddie Rincon

Eddie Rincon, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2026, at the age of 51, surrounded by family and friends. Born April 27, 1975, in Los Angeles to Terry and Gilbert Rincon, Eddie moved with his family to Madera around 1984. He carried the strong family values he learned as a child into every part of his life.

Eddie graduated from Furman High School in 1993. He served the City of Madera for more than 20 years in roles including account technician, water conservation specialist, and field representative, retiring for medical reasons in December 2022. More recently he worked as a field technician with Brooks Pest Control.

On Feb. 21, 1998, Eddie married the love of his life, Elisa Martinez. Eddie and Elisa met in 1994 and shared 32 beautiful years together, building a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. Together they raised three children David Paul, Andrew Joseph and Marisa Eliana. An extraordinary father and devoted husband, Eddie took pride in the strong, resilient adults his children are becoming. He was always present, supportive and loving. His patience, knowledge, humor and steady guidance shaped all our lives.

Eddie loved to lift weights and work out at the gym. He loved sweets, coffee, trivia, scary movies and music. Eddie’s love of music was influenced by his father. He loved the music he grew up listening to which includes oldies, 80s and 90s music. Eddie loved to write, he wrote his wife many love letters over the years and also had some of his writing published.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Rincon, and his grandparents Pablo and Virginia Rincon and Frank and Virginia Dillard. He is survived by his wife Elisa Rincon; children David Paul Rincon, Andrew Joseph Rincon, and Marisa Eliana Rincon; his mother Terry Rincon; siblings Christina and Joseph Rincon; inlaws Duke and Guillermina Martinez, Leticia and Manuel Madrigal, Robert and Wyvone Martinez, Cathy Storms and Nicki Rincon; and nieces and nephews including Gabriella and Adam Romero and their children Sebastian and Elias Romero, Ramona Rincon, Emilio Rocha, Aly and Reese Rincon, and Shelby, Nathan, Miley, and Lily Madrigal. Eddie will be deeply missed and forever loved. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends whose lives he touched.

Funeral services:

Recitation of the Rosary on Oct. 16, 2026, at 1 p.m., at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church 401.

Mass at 1:30 p.m.

Reception immediately following at the VFW in Madera.