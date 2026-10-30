MPD makes burglary arrest

Madera Police Department Officers investigated a burglary at a business in the 500 block of W. Yosemite Avenue.

During the investigation last week, officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.

Last week, Officer Matthew Diaz was on patrol when he recognized an individual matching the description of the suspect captured in the video.

The individual, identified as Andres Ramos, a Madera resident in his 40s, was contacted. Through further investigation, Officer Diaz identified Ramos as the suspect in the burglary. Ramos was also wearing clothing consistent with that seen in the surveillance footage.

Ramos was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail for burglary.