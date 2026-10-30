Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

MPD makes burglary arrest

Madera Police Department Officers investigated a burglary at a business in the 500 block of W. Yosemite Avenue.

During the investigation last week, officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.

Last week, Officer Matthew Diaz was on patrol when he recognized an individual matching the description of the suspect captured in the video.

The individual, identified as Andres Ramos, a Madera resident in his 40s, was contacted. Through further investigation, Officer Diaz identified Ramos as the suspect in the burglary. Ramos was also wearing clothing consistent with that seen in the surveillance footage.

Ramos was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail for burglary.

More Posts:

Obituary: Lawrence F. Lihosit

Obituary: Lawrence F. Lihosit

October 30, 2026

Long time Madera resident Lawrence F. Lihosit, 75, died on …

Dispatcher retiring after 30 years

Dispatcher retiring after 30 years

October 30, 2026

The Madera Police Department has announced Dispatcher Joe Lopez has …

Solo ATV crash results in death

Solo ATV crash results in death

October 30, 2026

CHP Madera Officers responded to a crash in an orchard …

Human remains identified

Human remains identified

October 30, 2026

In October 2016, Kent Cross was reported missing by his …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.