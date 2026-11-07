MCFB hosts annual Ag United Celebration

The Madera County Farm Bureau welcomed members, supporters, and friends of agriculture to its annual Ag United Harvest Celebration and Annual Meeting at San Joaquin Winery.

The October 24 evening was filled with great food, laughter, fellowship, and heartfelt appreciation for the individuals and businesses who continue to support agriculture throughout Madera County.

The celebration provided an opportunity for the agricultural community to come together, reflect on another year of accomplishments, recognize outstanding service, and look ahead to the future of the organization.

Guests kicked off the evening with appetizers, refreshments, and a social hour before gathering for the annual meeting.

Outgoing MCFB President Laura Gutile welcomed attendees, and led the evening’s business, which included a California Farm Bureau update from Chief Operating Officer Dan Durheim and the introduction of the incoming 2026–2027 MCFB Board of Directors.

Jason Erickson was announced as the incoming MCFB President, succeeding Gutile, who completed four years of leadership in the role.

During his remarks, Erickson reflected on the past four years, expressing appreciation for Gutile’s commitment to the organization, her leadership through both challenges and successes, and the hard work of Farm Bureau staff.

In recognition of her service, Erickson presented Gutile with a commemorative crystal gavel, a fitting tribute to her four years as president.

The evening also included two special recognitions honoring individuals whose longstanding commitment has made a lasting impact on the organization.

Neil McDougald was recognized for more than 30 years of service to the MCFB Board of Directors. His decades of dedication, leadership, and involvement have contributed greatly to the strength and longevity of the organization.

Michele Lasgoity was honored for more than 25 years of service as Chair of the Madera County Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation Committee. Through her years of commitment, Lasgoity has played an instrumental role in supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders and helping provide educational opportunities for local students.

Both recognitions served as a reminder that the strength of Farm Bureau lies in the people who generously give their time, experience, and passion to support the agricultural community.

Adding to the evening’s excitement were the silent auction, live dessert auction, gun card drawings, and 50/50 raffle. Auctioneer Tim Sisil brought his energy and enthusiasm to the live dessert auction, helping generate support for the organization’s continued work. The evening concluded with comedian John Datoy, who kept the crowd laughing and provided a lighthearted finish to the celebration.

MCFB extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who helped make the event a success, including the generous businesses and individuals who sponsored the celebration.

Special recognition goes to the event’s Gold Sponsor, Laura’s Nuts, along with Silver Sponsors Adobe Ranch, Harry Haynes, Madera Produce, TEP, and Western Ag Irrigation.

Bronze Sponsors included Almond Company, Creekside Farming, D&D Ag Services, Garton Tractor, Inc., H&D Taylor, Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Horizon Nut Company, HUB International, Law Office of John Garcia, Madera County Agricultural Commissioner, McKinney Family Farming, Midland Tractor, PR Farms/Enzo Olive Oil, Valley Well Drilling, Vlot Calf Ranch, and Wonderful Orchards.

Additional thanks go to Bar Sponsors Fagundes, Fagundes, Fagundes; McKinney Ag Insurance; and Panoche Creek Packing, as well as Gun Sponsor, Consolidated Insurance Service.

The evening’s auctions would not have been possible without the generosity of those who donated items, experiences, and homemade desserts.

Silent Auction Donors included Cen Cal Trucking, Country Chic Floral Co., Friends of MCFB, Horizon Nut, La Playa Pumpkins, and Tree Barber/Watts Up/Caddy Shack.

Live Dessert Auction Donors included Bobby Macaulay, Cece Gallegos, Christina Beckstead, Jordan Wamhoff, Kelly Menser, Leti Gonzalez, Laura’s Nuts, Matt Treber, N&S Tractor, Sheryl Berry, and Tyson Pogue.

A special thank-you also goes to the Dixieland and Howard 4-H clubs, whose members generously volunteered their time to help serve dinner and bus tables throughout the evening.

As MCFB welcomes its new leadership and looks toward another year of advocating for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses, the organization remains grateful for the continued involvement and support of its members and community partners.

Madera County Farm Bureau thanks everyone who attended, sponsored, donated, volunteered, and helped make the 2026 Ag United Harvest Celebration such a memorable evening.

Ag plastic container recycling

The Madera County Farm Bureau will host an ag plastic recycle event on November 16 at the MCFB parking lot.

The event is provided by Interstate Ag Plastics and supported by Ag Container Recycling Council.

To register for the event, visit www.maderafb.com, email office@maderafb.com or call (559) 674-8871.

Accepted containers are triple rinsed pesticide containers (inspection is mandatory and containers must be clean; 30 or 55 gallon drums that must be cut into quarters; caps, levels and bungs must be removed; no bulk cage-type containers; and no trash or poly pipe.