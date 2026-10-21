Long-awaited casino to open

North Fork Mono Casino set to open at midnight, October 28

North Fork Mono Casino announced it will officially open at midnight on October 28, marking a milestone more than two decades in the making.

Located adjacent to Highway 99 in Madera between Avenue 17 and 18 1/2 exits, the $725 million casino sits at the crossroads of some of California’s most traveled routes. The casino is within easy reach for guests traveling from Bakersfield to the Bay Area, and communities throughout the Central Valley.

The new casino features dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light, in an elevated and modern design. Guests will find one of the region’s largest gaming selections with over 2,400 slots and 40 table games. Complementing the expansive gaming floor is a diverse food and beverage program. With eight dining venues and four distinct bars, there is an option for every taste and occasion.

Dining staples include Clubhouse 99, the ultimate game day destination, featuring 56 large-screen TVs and more than 20 local and imported beers on tap. The flagship restaurant, Manzanita Steakhouse, boasts more than 250 local and international wine labels curated by a master sommelier. It offers true farm-to-table cuisine in an intimate setting with live piano music and uniquely crafted cocktails from an in-house mixologist.

North Fork Mono Casino has already drawn national attention from top industry publications, including Casino Player, Indian Gaming and Global Gaming Business.