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Lockdown lifted at Valley Children’s

Valley Children’s Hospital’s main campus was on a lockdown Saturday following reported threats.

Deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the CHP were on scene working to ensure the safety of patients, families, hospital staff and the public.

Only the main and emergency department remained open.

However, a couple of hours later, the lockdown was lifted.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the threats may have been intentionally fabricated. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. MCSO detectives are actively investigating the source of the phone call.

“We take every threat seriously. Regardless of whether a threat is ultimately determined to be credible, these incidents are thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” said the MCSO in a statement.

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