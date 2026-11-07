Litter of puppies rescued from ponding basin

A litter of puppies and their mom are safe, warm and healthy after being rescued out of a ponding basin.

Officers with Madera County Animal Services came across a scared dog three weeks ago at the shelter, but the dog eluded staff, and remained out of reach.

The Animal Services team realized the dog was pregnant, and time was of the essence. A team of officers never gave up, searching for her daily, finally locating her in a nearby ponding basin.

Three officers climbed through thick brush and terrain to rescue her puppies before wet weather arrived. The puppies were safely placed in a crate while a plan was made to bring mama to safety.

But this smart dog wasn’t falling for the trap that easily. With teamwork, patience, and a few hot dogs, she was safely captured and reunited with her babies.

Muddy boots, scratched arms, long days, teamwork, and refusing to give up when an animal needs us most. Madera County Animal Services Officers and Shelter team go above and beyond because every life matters.