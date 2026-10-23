Letters: Maybe it’s time to try something different

If you’ve been hearing political ads in this midterm election season, I’m willing to bet the one name you’ve heard more than any other is “Donald Trump.” Remove those two words from the language and Democrat candidates would be unable to speak. All they have to say is “Donald Trump bad!” “I oppose Trump!” “Trump is evil!” “My opponent likes Trump so vote for me!”

Sorry, folks, but those are not campaign issues. They’re excuses. “I have no ideas, I have nothing to offer, but my opponent likes Trump, so vote for me.”

Pathetic.

Let’s forget about Donald Trump. He doesn’t live in California. He doesn’t rule California. And in case you haven’t noticed, California is in real trouble. Highest gas prices in the nation, homelessness, home prices, illiteracy; everything, including fraud.

California was once considered a paradise, a destination. People came from all over the world just to see its beaches, farms. and alpine glory. The population steadily swelled from those seeking opportunity and great weather. But today? We’re a laughingstock, a cautionary tale. Other states mock us, point to us and shout “Look out! Don’t follow that example!”

And for the first time in the 75 years I have lived here, people are leaving. In droves. One point three million Californians have relocated to other states since 2020, taking with them their knowledge, expertise, specialized skills, and tax dollars.

Not just people. Hundreds of businesses and corporations have also left. Here are just a few of the largest ones:

• McKesson (pharmaceuticals/distribution)

• Charles Schwab (financial services)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• CBRE (commercial real estate)

• Oracle

• Tesla

• Chevron

How many jobs have been lost? All under Gavin Newsom and the Democrat conglomerate that runs Sacramento.

Everyone knows the semi-joke about insanity, how you keep doing the same thing but expect different results. Democrats have held the Sacramento majority for 48 of the last 50 years. That’s one-party rule, and if we’ve learned anything from despotic nations such as Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and various communist countries, one-party rule is always a disaster.

Always.

So what’s the solution? Maybe it’s time to try something different. One man can’t make all the difference, but you can start with one and build on that. Clearly, Xavier Becerra has nothing new to contribute. Before this election, had you even heard of him? I confess I had not. He has no ideas, no plans to fix anything. All he can talk about is Trump, and that is not a policy.

We’ve been voting blue for decades. Why not try red, just once? Give Steve Hilton a chance, because he actually does have things to say, and they make sense. Becerra, on the other hand… nothing new to report.

Bottom line? Donald Trump can’t hurt you. If you are law-abiding, you’re safe. Democrats, however, will continue the destruction of California. They are not going to fix anything. They’ve had 48 years. Why give them four more?

— John Bowers,

Madera