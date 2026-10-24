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Letters: Check the box

As usual, both side are promising all kinds of stuff. Same thing. Water, roads, homeless. Its all blah, blah, blah.

Lets look at something — the homeless. Better or worse? HSR; better or worse? Water, housing, wildfires; better or worse? All controlled by Gavin Newsom (D).

Now I just read that the Liberal, clean air, save the Earth left gives a $3,500 rebate for first time buyers of an EV (electric vehicle) under $50,000. Who makes EVs for under $50,000? Mostly not the U.S. Only 12,500 buyers took advantage, so far. That is $42 million, and it came taxpayers, with more to come.

You want the feel good Liberal stuff to keep going? Then check the (D) box like your socialist union tells you to.

Not me.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera

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