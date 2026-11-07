Letters: Celebrating annual Retired Teachers Week

The week of November 1-7, 2026, is California’s 28th annual Retired Teachers Week. As a member of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), I urge everyone to find a way to give back to our community. Last year, CalRTA members statewide logged more than one million volunteer hours. Each volunteer hour is valued at $41.75 per hour. That’s worth nearly $45 million in services!

Anywhere you go in Madera County you are likely to find retired teacher volunteers. They tutor in the local schools, distribute food to those in need, drive seniors to appointments, and volunteer at hospitals and libraries.

In addition, our division awards nine $1,000 college scholarships annually to high school seniors choosing education as a career. This year, Nalleli Herrera, a teacher at Millview Elementary School, won a statewide CalRTA Teacher Grant for $100.

Since 1998, CalRTA has sponsored Retired Teachers Week to spotlight our members’ extensive volunteerism and encourage others to do the same. We cared about our students and our communities while we worked as educators, and that caring doesn’t stop at retirement! Join our call to give back. You’ll find the effort is well worth your time.

If you would like to join us, contact our membership chair at diannie_1999@yahoo.com.

— Sincerely,

Mary Pretzer,

CalRTA Communications Chair Division 79