Keep your nose clean

I have heard the expression most of my life. Taken literally, it sounds gross but necessary, “Keep your nose clean.” It doesn’t mean literally to keep picking your nose until it is clean. The expression means to stay out of trouble, to avoid illegal or dishonest behavior and maintain a good reputation.

My grandmother, who we called Gammie, used to come and stay with our family during the winter months when I was a teenager. Our family had to adjust for that each year.

One of the things I vividly remember about her staying with us was her nightly ritual of going to the bathroom to brush her teeth and to “clean out her nose.” As children and teenagers, we privately laughed at her for that, not really realizing what that was all about.

My best friend in high school was Janet. We met when we were in the eighth grade, and were almost inseparable throughout high school. We went to the same church and the same school in Atlanta. Neither of us were popular. We both were a bit shy, but when we were together, we giggled and shared everything. No best friends were closer than the two of us.

We probably both privately laughed at my grandmother. I don’t remember for sure. We were always respectful of Gammie in her presence.

Janet had a weird sense of humor. When she wanted to express something that she felt was the most horrible thing imaginable, she would use the example of getting diphtheria. I have no idea how that started, but she used it often. I didn’t even know at the time what diphtheria was or how you got it, but I got the point.

Diphtheria is not a common disease here in this country now because of vaccinations, but many years ago it was a serious bacterial infection affecting the nose, throat, and often the respiratory tract.

After my grandmother died, I learned that she had diphtheria as a child, and for the rest of her life, she had to irrigate her nose every night before she went to bed. She had a little hole in the side of her nose, which the nosepiece of her glasses covered.

For sure, my grandmother kept her nose clean.

Honestly, that is not the first thing I remember about my grandmother, but just like how our train of thoughts take us to odd memories, here is why I am remembering this now.

As the ballots of the election were cast and the results were revealed, I thought of all the politicians who campaigned so hard, fighting their opponents in such unkind ways. I thought of how nasty they were in accusing their opponents of things that may or may not have been true. It is surprising to me how effective the mudslinging was for so many of them.

For all who won the elections, I respect that they won by the vote of the people, even if I did not vote for them. I support them, and I will pray for them, asking for God’s hand to be on every decision they make. The best advice I would give to any of them is, “Keep your nose clean.”

I hope each of them does that.

— My love to all,

Nancy

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“Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.”

— Luke 16:10