HEART Fair brings community resources to those in need

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Engagement and Assistance Response Team (HEART) hosted a successful community outreach event, connecting more than 75 participants with valuable services and resources.

This first annual HEART Fair on October 9 placed a special emphasis on caring for the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. For many, pets are family, and helping care for their animals is an important way to build trust and connect individuals with much-needed assistance.

A huge thank you to Madera County Animal Services for providing vaccinations, pet supplies, dog food, advice, and to Pawfection Mobile Grooming for volunteering their time, expertise and supplies to groom dogs at the event. Their compassion made a meaningful difference for both pets and their owners.

Participants also had access to housing assistance, employment resources, healthcare services and other support provided by our community partners.

Following the event’s success, our HEART team is looking forward to bringing similar events to other areas of Madera County, expanding access to essential services and reaching more individuals in need.

“The first annual HEART Fair was a reminder that meaningful outreach starts with building relationships and meeting people where they are. We are proud to serve our entire Madera community,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “We are grateful to all the organizations that helped make today’s event possible.”

Those participating in the HEART Fair were: Madera County Public Health, Madera County Animal Center, Madera County Probation, San Joaquin Valley Veterans, Camarena Health, CAPMC, Wireless.com, RH Builders, Pawfection Mobile Grooming, Madera County Food Bank, Workforce Connection, and Madera Rescue Mission.