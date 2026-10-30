Handgun recovered in arrest

A local citizen was driving on Pine Street when a nearby resident pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

The victim did not know the suspect and had no idea why he would point a gun at him.

The Madera Police Department Special Investigations Unit worked with the patrol division, and ultimately served a search warrant in the 500 block of Pine Street on Wednesday.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of Gerardo Zurita Reyes for an unrelated vandalism case, resisting or delaying an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and brandishing what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Due to the proximity of the house to nearby schools, MPD wanted to let the public know that school staff was notified in advance, and steps were taken to ensure the safety of the students.

One of the strengths of a team like the Special Investigations Unit, is its investigative flexibility, and capability of rapidly deploying to support patrol operations.