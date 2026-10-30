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Dispatcher retiring after 30 years

Joe Lopez celebrates his 30 years of service to the community as Public Safety Dispatcher.

The Madera Police Department has announced Dispatcher Joe Lopez has retired.

The MDP celebrated Public Safety Dispatcher Joe Lopez and his 30 years of dedicated service to the department and community.

Throughout his career, Lopez has demonstrated professionalism, compassion, and a genuine commitment to helping others. From working New Year’s Eve during the Y2K transition to assisting allied agencies with investigations, monitoring cameras and providing support to officers in the field, and going above and beyond to replace a walker stolen from an elderly woman, Lopez has made a difference in countless ways. His kindness and willingness to help others have always extended beyond the dispatch console.

Lopez’s strong work ethic, dependability, and dedication have been evident throughout his career. He has been someone his fellow officers and coworkers could count on, always taking pride in his work and doing his part to support the department.

After 30 years, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, teamwork, and compassion for the people he served. His contributions to our department and community will not be forgotten.

“Thank you, Dispatcher Lopez, for 30 years of outstanding service and dedication,” the MPD said in a statement. “Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement. We wish you all the best as you begin this next chapter. Happy retirement, Joe.”

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