Coyotes fall to Wildcats in four sets

The Sunnyside Wildcats brought the passion and the attacks in a four-set victory over the Madera Coyotes girls volleyball team in Joe Flores Gym.

The Coyotes won the first set, 25-21. However, they dropped the next two sets by a combined 50-20 score, and dropped the fourth set, 26-24.

In Tuesday’s match, the Wildcats put down 33 kills to go with 15 aces. Meanwhile, the Coyotes only managed 17 kills with 12 aces.

Madera combined for 36 hitting errors and 10 missed serves. Sunnyside had 19 hitting errors and missed 12 serves.

Madera only had one player record more than three kills, K’Leeh Spotwood with seven.

The Coyotes came out swinging in the first set with nine of their 12 aces. They also had seven of their 17 kills in the first set.

Bella Haynes got the scoring started with an ace. After a side out kill from Sierra Johnson, Mia Carlson served up three straight aces for a 5-1 lead.

A Sunnyside missed serve led to an Isabella Fessenden kill off a Carlson assist, and Spotwood put down her first kill for an 8-2 lead.

Another two-point run led to a Brooklynn Pulido ace for an 11-3 lead.

Sunnyside scored the next four points, but Madie Naranjo served up a point for a 14-8 lead.

Sunnyside used two aces, two hitting errors and two mental mistakes for six-point run to tie the set.

Carlson served up three more aces, the final coming off the net, for a 19-16 lead.

Johnson served up an ace and Fessenden put down a kill off an overpass for a 23-17 lead.

Spotwood put down a side out kill to get to set point. After two Sunnyside points, Shirley Hernandez ended it with a kill off an overpass for a 25-21 win.

Carlson opened the second set with a kill, but Sunnyside scored the next seven points. Of the seven points, five were Madera hitting errors.

Sunnyside scored four straight points after two Madera hits out of bounds for a 14-4 lead, and added two kills to the back line for a 17-5 lead.

Naranjo served up an ace, but the Wildcats got a back corner kill. After a solo block from Johnson, Sunnyside found the back corner, and served up an ace for a 22-8 lead.

Another back corner kill helped give the Wildcats set point, leading 24-10.

The Coyotes showed a little fight, taking the Wildcats to five set points before Madera was called in the net for a 25-14 Sunnyside win.

Things didn’t get much better for the Coyotes in the third set. Sunnyside scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game.

The Wildcats closed out the set by scoring the final 10 points. Madera scored just one points with serve in a 25-6 loss.

Madera battled back with Sunnyside in the fourth set. They trailed 6-1 early, but tied the score at seven. Carlson served up two points, and Kaionna Morris served up two more with a Spotwood kill.

Sunnyside countered with three points before a Spotwood side out kill. With Fessenden serving, Sunnyside hit out of bounds twice to tie the set at 10.

Spotwood served up two aces, and Kimberly Maciel put down a kill for a 14-12 lead. Sunnyside took the lead with a five-point run that included three aces.

However, Haynes served up two points to tie the set at 18.

The Wildcats scored three straight points to take a 22-19 lead before a Fessenden and Johnson dual block. Morris served up a point to cut the lead to one.

The Wildcats scored two straight to get to match point, but missed their next serve.

Sunnyside hit out of bounds and Spotwood put down a hard kill to tie the set at 24.

However, the Coyotes hit out of bounds for a Sunnyside match point. On the fourth match point, Madera hit off the Joe Flores Gym rafters, and the ball fell, for a 26-24 Sunnyside win.