Coyotes advance, but fall in 2OT

The Madera Coyotes Boys Water Polo team advanced out of the Round of 32 in the Div. III Central Section playoffs, but suffered a tough, double overtime loss to Stockdale in the Round of 16.

Madera dominated from the start in a 13-5 victory over Yosemite on Monday in McAlister Pool.

That gave the ninth-seeded Coyotes a match in Bakersfield to face the eight-seeded Mustangs. The Coyotes found themselves trailing 7-4 heading into the fourth period. Madera outscored Stockdale 5-2 in the fourth quarter to tie the match at nine to force overtime.

Both teams scored two goals in the first overtime. Stockdale scored a goal in the second overtime for a 12-11 victory.

Isaiah Camarena led the Coyotes with five goals. Brodie Wood and Josh Contreras had three each.

However, in order to play Stockdale, the Coyotes had to take care of business on Monday against Yosemite.

Madera, essentially, put the match away with by outscoring Yosemite 5-0 in the second period for an 8-1 halftime lead.

Goalie Bryan Jauregui recorded 11 blocks in the win. Contreras led the Coyotes with four goals. Wood added three. Urbano Gutierrez and Camarena scored two each while Andreas Salas and Taran Cheema added a goal each.

Madera got the scoring started in the fifth minute. Gutierrez sent a shot on goal, but it hit the crossbar. Contreras came in to recover the rebound, and sent a shot into the upper fight corner for a goal with 5:30 left in the first.

About two minutes later, Contreras got he ball in front, and sent a skip shot to the left side for a 2-0 lead.

Yosemite scored 45 seconds later with a breakaway goal to cut the Madera lead in half.

After a pair of blocks by Jauregui, the Coyotes got a goal with about 30 seconds left in the first. Wood got the ball on the left, and sent a pass to Contreras in the middle, who sent a quick shot on goal to the left for a 3-1 lead.

About two minutes into the second period, Camarena drove in with the ball on the left, and shot inside the near post for a 4-1 lead.

Camarena later got the ball in the middle, and sent it up front to Contreras, who turned and shot inside the right post for a 5-1 lead with 2:50 left in the first half.

Yosemite was called for an illegal substitution with 18 seconds later, and Madera received a five-meter penalty shot. Camarena found the upper left corner to increase the lead to 6-1.

A minute later, Camarena sent the ball in front to Contreras, who turned and shot for a 7-1 lead.

With 44.7 seconds left in the half, Wood came up with a steal, and sent the ball up the pool to Gutierrez, who got behind a defender. He shot into the left corner for an 8-1 halftime lead.

More than three minute went by in the second half before a goal. Wood got the ball in the middle, and carried it on goal for a shot to the right for a 9-1 lead.

With 2:20 left in the third period, Yosemite scored its second goal, almost two full periods since its first goal.

The Coyotes closed out the third with a pair of goals. Juan Blanco got the ball on the right in a man-up situation. He sent a quick pass to the middle, and Contreras quickly shot into the net. With 32.5 seconds left, Wood got a steal, dribbled through three defenders, popped up, and shot to the back of the net for an 11-1 lead at the end of the third.

Madera scored two goals in the first 3:30 of the fourth period to put the match away. Wood picked up a steal, and fed to Taran Cheema on a breakaway to the front. Cheema sent a ball to the back of the net for a 12-2 lead.

Less than a minute later, Wood got the ball in the middle, and fed to the left to Salas, who sent a skip shot into the far post for a 13-2 lead.

Over the final three minutes, Yosemite scored three goals while the Coyotes ran out the clock for the win.