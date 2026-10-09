County unveils new transit facility

Madera County unveiled its new multi-million-dollar transit facility, which is equipped with solar canopies, electric bus charging stations and a state-of-the-art bus washer.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was Monday at the Almond Yard in Madera.

The Transit Facility Improvement project is a significant step towards implementing the zero-emission bus rollout plan approved by County Supervisors in June of 2023.

The plan outlines the transition to move Madera County Connection public transit fleet to 100 percent zero-emission buses by 2040 as required by the innovation clean transit regulations set forth by the California Air Resources Board.

The new transit facility includes the installation of eight electric bus chargers and the infrastructure to add eight more. The charging stations are covered by solar canopies that total 448 panels.

The facility includes a state-of-the-art bus washer to help provide efficient upkeep and cleaning, and to help preserve the longevity of the fleet.

The price tag on the project is just north of $4.5 million and was funded by several programs including: State Transit Assistance Fund, Local Transportation Fund, Carbon Transit Operations Program and County Measure ‘T’ Transit Enhancement funds.