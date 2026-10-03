Cherish the Old Timers

Last weekend we celebrated a valued Madera tradition we have enjoyed for almost a century. It was Old Timers Day. The tradition began 95 years ago in 1931.

The whole idea of Old Timers Day is to honor the rich history of Madera and its people. It is a celebration like no other during the year. It’s not directed toward, or against, any class of people, any religious or political group, or any other holiday event.

Old Timers Day is a great celebration for everyone. The parade is fun. The Booths in the Park are fun, and there is plenty of food and activities around. Our wonderful museum was open that day, and there was a record number of folks who came in to visit it.

I have always enjoyed old people, and I guess now that I am an old person, I am enjoying myself. (Smile.) Those who are considered “Old Timers” have many stories to tell as they remember times of the past. We need to listen and remember those precious stories.

When I was a child, I lived in a town that was the county seat of Polk County, Florida. We lived there for seven years. During that time, the county celebrated its centennial. I remember how much fun it was. There were festivities that involved wearing nineteenth century clothing, and the people enjoyed riding the horse and buggies in the town square. The courthouse building looked similar to our old Madera courthouse, but at that time it was the present courthouse.

During that celebration, which was stretched out for much more than one day. It might have been a week. The men were encouraged to grow beards. If a man was caught without facial hair, he had to sell pieces of toilet paper on the street.

A few years later, we were living in Atlanta, Georgia, attending a church in downtown Atlanta. About five years after we joined, the church celebrated its centennial. That celebration was similar to the one we had enjoyed in Florida. Our pastor dressed up in a black suit, similar to the ones you would see in the old western movies. He had a black tie with the strands that hung from the tie, and he rode a horse around the parking lot.

Now, I live in Madera, California, in a county that cherishes its history. We celebrate not just one time, but every year, with Old Timers Day, honoring specific people in our community, and the community itself.

Here are the real stars. They are all who love Madera, who plan to continue loving Madera and who honor its past and its future.

If you ever wonder about Madera’s history, please visit our wonderful Madera County Museum, located in our old courthouse in Courthouse Park. It is truly a gem. You will not be disappointed.

This year, on December 6, the Museum will again have its Gala, a festive occasion during which each room in the museum is decorated by organizations in Madera. Tickets will be available soon. Watch for more information on that.

Enjoy and appreciate your community. It is the people in it who make it special. You are in it, so do what you can to enhance it. Remember and cherish the old timers. They are precious.

Have a great weekend!

— My love to all,

Nancy

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“Do not cast me away when I am old; do not forsake me when my strength is gone.”

— Psalm 71:9