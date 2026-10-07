Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Wanted suspect arrested

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help locating Erik Von Richard Haumann, 33, who is wanted in connection with a violent attack that occurred on September 17 in North Fork.

Haumann was contacted by an MCSO detective, who convinced Haumann to turn himself in. Haumann was officially arrested on Saturday.

During an argument at a residence, Haumann was suspected of threatening to kill and attack a 75-year-old victim for an extended period of time. The victim suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries.

Haumann is also accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle following the attack. The vehicle has since been recovered in the Lemoore area.

A warrant was issued for Haumann’s arrest for attempted murder, torture, mayhem and robbery.

More Posts:

Obituary: Ignacia Ybarra

Obituary: Ignacia Ybarra

October 7, 2026

Nacha was born July 31, 1930, in Tempe Arizona to …

Obituary: Eddie Rincon

Obituary: Eddie Rincon

October 7, 2026

Eddie Rincon, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend, …

Obituary: Marsha Joan (Rau) Huntsman

Obituary: Marsha Joan (Rau) Huntsman

October 7, 2026

Marsha Joan (Rau) Huntsman passed away peacefully at home on …

Newsom signs journalism bill

Newsom signs journalism bill

October 7, 2026

With 1,160 bills on his desk this year, California Governor …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.