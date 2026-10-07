Wanted suspect arrested

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help locating Erik Von Richard Haumann, 33, who is wanted in connection with a violent attack that occurred on September 17 in North Fork.

Haumann was contacted by an MCSO detective, who convinced Haumann to turn himself in. Haumann was officially arrested on Saturday.

During an argument at a residence, Haumann was suspected of threatening to kill and attack a 75-year-old victim for an extended period of time. The victim suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries.

Haumann is also accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle following the attack. The vehicle has since been recovered in the Lemoore area.

A warrant was issued for Haumann’s arrest for attempted murder, torture, mayhem and robbery.