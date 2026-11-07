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VForce Dreams readies for golf tourney

The VForce Drams Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering athletes to pursue their drive through opportunity, mentorship and sport.

VForce is host a Veterans Day Golf Tournament on November 11 to raise funds to support local athletes through scholarships, training, competition expenses and other opportunities that help them reach their goals.

There are ways to help besides registering to play golf. Sponsorship opportunities are available for holes or for individuals who want to sponsor a hole in honor of a veteran.

The golf tournament will be at Dragonfly Golf course, beginning with a 7 a.m. check in. Individual golfers are $175 ,and a team of four is $700. There are sponsorships opportunities from $300 to $2,000.

To register or sponsor, visit givebutter.com/veterans-golf-tournament-kds591, or call V-Force Gymnastics at (559) 447-1609.

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