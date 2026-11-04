Torres comeback attempt is blocked

Unlike their counterparts to the south, the Matilda Torres Toros waited out the lightning storm, and played out its battle with the Justin Garza Guardians.

After waiting out Friday’s storm, the Toros took a fourth quarter lead only to see Justin Garza come back with a go-ahead touchdown.

Torres’ 37-yard field goal to win the game was blocked in a 22-20 loss to the Guardians.

The Toros also had to overcome the loss of leading running back Caden Warden, who left the game at halftime.

However, his reliever, Angel De La Sancha, more than adequately filled in with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Toros gained 237 yards of total offense. However, the Guardians rushed for 95 yards and threw for 200 more, including an 81-yard touchdown bomb.

The Toros used up the first quarter clock to strike first. Torres went on a 15-play, 75-yard drive to get on the scoreboard first. The key play was an incomplete third down pass, but a pass interference penalty on Garza gave the Toros a first down.

From there, De La Sancha carried four times for 20 yards inside Garza territory. Warden gained 10 on a fourth-and-one. Nathaniel Pichardo found Jordan Garcia for 11 yards on third-and-six.

Three Warden runs later led to a one-yard plunge for a 6-0 lead.

Garza came back with a 12-play, 81-yard drive to take the lead. Their lead back ran the ball six straight times for 45 yards to the Torres 35-yard line. On third-and-seven, Garza completed a 12-yard pass.

Garza converted a fourth-and-one with a five-yard run, and scored on a nine-yard jet sweep for a 7-6 lead after the point after kick.

After the Toros went three-and-out, Garza drove to the Torres 15-yard line, and settled for a 32-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead at the half.

After a trade in punts to open the second half, the Guardians converted a third-and-four with a wide open pass up the middle on a skinny post. The receiver took it all the way for an 81-yard touchdown for a 16-7 lead.

Torres came right back. De La Sancha carried up the middle for 33-yards to the Garza 31. He got the carry, again, off the left side for a 26-yard gain to the five. He scored two plays later from a yard out to cut the lead to 16-13 after the extra point.

Garza drove to midfield before, but fumbled the snap. Joseph Pasillas came up with it. However, Torres went four-and-out, and turned the ball over on downs.

Garza suffered a back center snap for a loss of 24, and had to punt. Torres made good on the next drive.

Three De La Sancha runs gained 27 yards to midfield. Two more runs, and a penalty moved the ball to the 36.

Two plays later, De La Sancha went through a big hole on the right side behind Lafayette Webster and Jaxon Denney for a 20-yard touchdown run. Eduardo Jimenez-Magdaleno’s kick opened a 20-16 Torres lead.

Garza got a pass interference penalty to open the next drive, and then a 40-yard pass to the Torres 17. A 12-yard pass moved the ball to the five, and the Guardians scored two plays later. The point after kick was blocked to give the Toros a chance.

Pichardo opened the final drive with a pass to Darryn Garcia for eight. Two passes to Pasillas gained seven, and a pass to Garcia gained 14.

Pichardo was sacked to force a fourth-and-16. Pichardo hit Pasillas for 26 yards to the 15-yard line.

With time running out, the Toros were set for a 32-yard field goal, but a penalty moved them back five yards. From 37 yards out, Jimenez-Magdaleno’s kick was blocked to end the game.