Toros put away Coyotes in flag

The Matilda Torres Toros scored two first half touchdowns, and cruised the rest of the way for a victory over the Madera Coyotes in Toros Stadium.

The Toros got a touchdown pass from Adalynn Chavez to Cadence Mortier to close out the scoring in the second half. Milagros Barajas-Romo scored on a running play to open the scoring in a 12-0 victory.

The Toros had the first chance to extend the lead in the second half. Chavez hit Victoria Macugay for nine yards, and a first down. However, the Toros punted three plays later.

The Coyotes put a drive together with an 11-yard end around run by Janyah Spotwood. Gianna Ruiz hit Chloe Bushey for a first down into Torres territory.

However, flag pulls behind the line of scrimmage by Mylah Avila and Alexa Rocha-Cervantes forced a Madera punt.

The Torres started their longest sustained drive of the second half. Chavez found Mortier for seven yards, and a first down.

Karina Contreras ran for 12 and four yards to the Torres 38. On fourth-and-two, Chavez scrambled for two for the first down.

On second-and-17, Chavez hit Macugay, who went up to catch the high pass, for a 16-yard gain.

However, two plays later, on fourth-and-one, Chavez was sacked by Amberly Sarabia to turn the ball over on downs.

Two tackles for loss by Jazmine Garcia forced the Coyotes back 16 yards, and they had to punt.

But, four plays later, Savea Davie picked off a Torres pass.

Two plays later, Contreras returned the favor with an interception.

The Toros got an initial first down with a Barajas-Romo run, but had to punt.

Avila opened the Madera drive by dropping an interception that would have been a touchdown. Madera got a first down on a seven-yard run by Ruiz.

However, the drive ended with three straight interceptions.

With good field position at the Madera 16, the Torres only got a six-yard pass play from Crystal Galicia to Contreras before throwing incomplete on fourth down.

Ruiz opened the next Madera drive with a 14-yard run for a first down, but time ran out for a 12-0 Torres win.