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Stallions win third straight title

The Madera South Stallions girls golf teem are all smiles after capturing its third straight North Yosemite League championship. From left are Coach Al Lopez, Angelica Low, Rozlynn Perez, Mia Pompa, Ariel Rodriguez, Belinda Venegas, Leilani Perez and Head Coach Eddie Durham.

The Madera South Stallions girls golf team is beginning a North Yosemite dynasty by capturing its third straight NYL title last week.

The team, which head coach Eddie Durham said is his most complete team Madera South has ever had, will continue its season at Monday’s Central Section Div. III Championship at the Lemoore Golf Course.

The team started the NYL season with a win over Matilda Torres, and won six straight NYL tournaments. The Stallions defeated Madera and Hoover in match play before losing to Clovis South.

The Stallions placed second in the next three NYL tournaments. On senior night, the Stallions placed first with one tournament left. In the final tournament of the season, the Stallions placed second, just a few strokes behind Clovis South. However, because of the first six titles, the accumulation of points gave the Stallions the NYL championship by just one point.

“It’s been an outstanding season because our girls have been consistent, all six of them” coach Al Lopez said.

Rozlynn Perez shot in the low 50s for the first nine, and finished with a 93 to tie for the NYL championship.

“We’re so proud of their hard work, dedication, grit, and fighting hearts to continue to swing their club no matter what with a positive attitude,” Lopez said.

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