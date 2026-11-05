Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Obituary: Tajinder S. Bassi, Jan. 7, 1963-Oct. 31, 2026

Tajinder S. Bassi.

Madera — Tajinder S. Bassi “Bassi,” 63, a resident of Madera for 45 years, passed away unexpectedly at home. Bassi was born in Bundala, India. He was self-employed, working in the towing industry as owner/operator of S&L Texaco and Ron’s Towing for most of his career.

He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed working and managing his ranch, most of all riding his tractor. He also enjoyed occasional visits to the casino, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and being in the company of his friends.

Bassi is survived by his beloved wife, Loreta; his children, Alex, Zayna, and Salem; five sisters and their spouses his youngest brother and spouse, and three brothers-in-law; Sisters’ in-law, Laura Moreno and Ursula Paulus; numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, and his pets, Captain, Niki and Toby.

Preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister. His loving heart and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and the memory of him will live in our hearts forever.

A service will be held on Nov. 11, 2026 from noon-2 p.m., at 17765 Island Dr., Madera, CA 93636, followed by his celebration of life.

Arrangements are by Jay Chapel.

More Posts:

Obituary: Tajinder S. Bassi, Jan. 7, 1963-Oct. 31, 2026

Obituary: Tajinder S. Bassi, Jan. 7, 1963-Oct. 31, 2026

November 5, 2026

Madera — Tajinder S. Bassi “Bassi,” 63, a resident of …

Obituary: Leonard Willim Steinke

Obituary: Leonard Willim Steinke

November 5, 2026

Leonard Willim Steinke, known to everyone as Lennie or Len, …

Obituary: Frank Gonzales

Obituary: Frank Gonzales

November 5, 2026

Frank was born on Nov. 26, 1930, in Los Angeles, …

Edward G. Valdez

Edward G. Valdez

November 4, 2026

Edward (Eddie) G. Valdez, 76, of Madera, CA, passed away …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.