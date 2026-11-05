Obituary: Tajinder S. Bassi, Jan. 7, 1963-Oct. 31, 2026

Madera — Tajinder S. Bassi “Bassi,” 63, a resident of Madera for 45 years, passed away unexpectedly at home. Bassi was born in Bundala, India. He was self-employed, working in the towing industry as owner/operator of S&L Texaco and Ron’s Towing for most of his career.

He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed working and managing his ranch, most of all riding his tractor. He also enjoyed occasional visits to the casino, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and being in the company of his friends.

Bassi is survived by his beloved wife, Loreta; his children, Alex, Zayna, and Salem; five sisters and their spouses his youngest brother and spouse, and three brothers-in-law; Sisters’ in-law, Laura Moreno and Ursula Paulus; numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, and his pets, Captain, Niki and Toby.

Preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister. His loving heart and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and the memory of him will live in our hearts forever.

A service will be held on Nov. 11, 2026 from noon-2 p.m., at 17765 Island Dr., Madera, CA 93636, followed by his celebration of life.

Arrangements are by Jay Chapel.