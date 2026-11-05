Obituary: Frank Gonzales

Frank was born on Nov. 26, 1930, in Los Angeles, California, to Jesus and Katie Gonzales. He grew up in Madera, California.

On Oct. 24, 1959, Frank married the love of his life Lupe Correa. They had three daughters, Margo, Rosemary and Kelly.

Shortly after starting their family Frank and his loved ones relocated to the Bay Area for a career opportunity. He began working at the Prestolite Battery Company until the plant closed its doors in the 1970s. Frank then transitioned to the American Distilling Company, as a pump operator until that facility also ceased operations. Frank secured a position as a Floor Technician at Alpha Beta. A few years later, the company was acquired by Fleming Foods. When that plant ultimately closed in the 1990s, Frank decided it was time to retire. Frank and Lupe moved back to Madera to spend their golden years.

Frank was a true car enthusiast, he loved going to car shows, admiring both brand new models and timeless classic cars. When he wasn’t spending time admiring cars, Frank loved relaxing at home watching classic television westerns along with his favorite John Wayne movies.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Katie Gonzales, his wife Lupe and his daughter Kelly Stewart. His siblings: Carmen Garcia, Helen Rodriguez, Freddie Gonzales, Lupe Gomes and John Gonzales.

He is survived by his two daughters, Margo Sanchez and Rosemary Aguilar and his two sisters. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services:

Visitation — 10:30-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Recitation of the Rosary — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Funeral Service — 11:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Entombment — Calvary Cemetery in Madera, California.