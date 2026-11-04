Madera Unified honors Hall of Fame inductees

Madera Unified School District and the Madera Linkage Foundation honored two longtime district employees during the 2026 Student Champion Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 22, at Madera South High School.

Established in 2021, the Hall of Fame recognizes former employees whose dedication, leadership and service made a lasting difference in students’ lives.

This year’s inductees were Ron Pisk and Ruth Baldwin Lambert, whose careers exemplify the many ways school employees support students and strengthen the Madera community.

Pisk began his Madera Unified career in 1973 as a social studies teacher and coach at Madera High School.

He later served as an administrator at several district schools before returning to Madera High as principal in 1998. During his decade as principal, he helped guide the transition to two high school campuses, expanded career pathways, supported innovative programs and strengthened school pride.

He retired in 2008, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and opportunity.

Lambert began her career with Madera Unified in 1974 as a payroll clerk. Throughout her years with the district, she served in administrative and financial roles, helping ensure district funds supported schools and programs.

Remembered for her dedication, warmth and signature laugh, Lambert demonstrated how behind-the-scenes employees play an essential role in student success.

The Student Champion Hall of Fame celebrates individuals whose contributions continue to inspire future generations of educators and staff. Through its work supporting schools, the Madera Linkage Foundation also helps provide classroom resources, teacher mini-grants and essential items for students and families.

Together, the foundation and the Hall of Fame recognize the lasting impact of those who dedicate their careers to helping students succeed.