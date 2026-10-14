Letters: Our money’s worth?

Front page story: Tons of money spent on a Transportation Facility. I said a nasty word — Measure “T” money. What does it cost us taxpayers for every passenger mile on these empty buses and these unused bus stops? I warned not to pass measure “T” because I have seen all these transportation measures be used for special interests, not our interest. It would be cheaper to contract with the Cab Company and do point-to-point carrier service.

I opened to the Editorial page and Rick Farinelli had an article that hit the mark. “Are the tax payers getting their money’s worth?”

Heck no! Everywhere you look; projects delayed, cost overruns. Excuses, excuses. School District. Buildings everywhere. Not classrooms, but Admin and “Special projects.” They took over Berry Construction and SPAN offices on Howard.

Those buildings generated millions of dollars. What do they generate now? Liabilities. Schools are reportedly failing, and we pour more money at it.

They just resurfaced the overpass for HSR on 12. That is new! Why? Cold patch roads, but resurface 12, a Fresno commuter road. We generate no road tax from Fresno residents working in Madera. Just wear and tear.

What is the completion date for Yosemite Avenue? I bank down there and see little going on. Weeks now, and it looks the same. Winter coming and rain delays. The roundabout on Avenue 17 took almost a year longer than forecast. Then, they put the mound of dirt in the middle with shrubs and trees. You can’t see traffic entering on opposite side. Great idea. How long before they scalp that off?

More expense? No; we are not getting our money’s worth.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera