Less fussy

Succulents are amazing low-water plants that are adapted to arid climates and ask very little of the gardener. They store water in their leaves, stems or roots and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. The word succulent is derived from the Latin word “succus” (juice) and their stored water often gives these plants a swollen and fleshy appearance.

There are more than 10,000 species in the world comprised of more than 60 families and 300 genera. Some contribute colorful flowers, while others add striking foliage or sculptural forms. They can be planted in decorative pots, borders, or in the hard-to-water corners of the garden.

Succulents come from the arid regions of South Africa, Central and South America and right here in California. For a complete list of succulents that are native to California visit the www.Calscape.org website.

Succulents tolerate adverse conditions better than many other plant groups, making them popular and “less fussy” for busy gardeners. To thrive in Madera County’s dry and Mediterranean climate, most succulents need the following:

• Moderate temperatures of 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit during their growing season. Bring indoors in winter for those in pots or provide protection for in ground frost sensitive succulents.

• Bright indirect light for at least 6 hours per day is best for most species. Many tolerate full sun, but not blazing heat, preferring exposure to morning or very late afternoon sun.

• Good air circulation.

• Well-draining soil that’s relatively low in organic matter. For this reason, it’s often helpful to plant succulents on a slope or on top of mounded soil. To plant in pots, use a succulent potting mix that contains sand, perlite or pumice to prevent soggy roots.

• Deep but intermittent watering. Allow the soil to dry out between waterings because succulents can rot if the soil remains wet for too long.

Succulents are easy to propagate by dividing root clumps, planting cuttings or simply removing a leaf and laying it in a shallow dish filled with potting soil.

The most common problems for succulents are caused by overwatering or incorrect sun exposure. Although they can have pest problems, pests are fewer than most other plants and may include ants, aphids, mealy bugs, powdery mildew, scale, snails/slugs and spider mites.

For more great information about succulents, please refer to: https://ucanr.edu/site/mgsmsf/succulents.

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, October 24 — 3 Sisters Garden Fall Festival 10 a.m.-2 p.m. FREE admission, fun activities for the whole family and a large fall plant sale including a nice selection of succulents grown by our Madera County Master Gardeners. Located behind Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera.

Happy gardening!