Fresno’s first glimpse of Madera

Oct. 11, 1876 — Fresno Expositor

MADERA — The new town laid out by the California Lumber Company in this county [Fresno], at the point where the company’s flume intersects the railroad,has been graced with the name of Madera — the Spanish term. for lumber. It promises to be quite a flourishing town, and the demand for lots is great. A public sale of lots is advertised to take place on Tuesday the 24th day of October at the town site. The company proposes to have a planing mill in operation and an abundant supply of lumber on hand by the time the sale takes place.The terms of the sale will be half cash and the balance in six months, with interest at ten per cent per annum.

Oct. 18, 1876 — Fresno Expositor

The California Lumber Company is now engaged in erecting a planing mill in Madera. They expect to furnish all classes of dressed lumber, molding, etc. They anticipate getting the mill in running order by the 24th instant.

Lots for sale — The sale of lots will take place in the new town of Madera next Tuesday, the 24th instant. From what we can learn, there will be a lively demand for the lots. J. M. Shannon will act as auctioneer. We are informed that our old friend, Captain Mace of the Borden Hotel, will remove his quarters to the new town of Madera.

Madera Flourishing — According to Supervisor Hensley, building in the new town of Madera is going on at a lively rate. More than a dozen buildings are under construction, and others will be started as soon as workmen can be obtained. The continuous sound of the saw and the hammer and the busy activity of the workers impart a prosperous business — like appearance to the town.

Nov. 8, 1876 — Fresno Expositor

Growth Unbelievable.

Just a few weeks ago there was not a dwelling within a mile of Madera; today there are probably twenty five. The most pretentious is the property of Mr. Jason and is used as a hotel. The next in size is Captain Mace’s saloon, which is 24 feet fronting the railroad and 56 feet running along the Mill Reservation [Yosemite Avenue]. Adjoining this, C. E. Strivens has a comfortable, neatly furnished and fitted up saloon. Mr. Sanford has a small establishment just beyond.

Crossing the railroad track, the pedestrian’s eye immediately meets the name of Mark Anderson on a sign that indicates that gentleman is there to do business. Aside from the buildings above referred to, there are about 20 private residences, and judging from the number of children about town, these residences are well occupied.

Jan. 10, 1877 — Fresno Expositor

New School House — The citizens of Madera held a public meeting on Monday evening last for the purpose of taking into consideration the feasibility of building a new school house, and after some discussion it was resolved that the work be commenced at once.

The building will be 50 by 30 feet with a 16 foot ceiling, embracing all modern improvements; the site contains two acres of land and is to be fenced and planted with shade trees.

The next and most meritorious work for the good people of Madera will be the erection of a church, and judging from the moral and progressive character of the Maderans, we doubt not that this will soon be accomplished.

Jan. 17, 1877 — Fresno Expositor

Fire in Madera — Dr. Brown’s drugstore at Madera with its contents — drugs, medicines, books, and instruments were totally destroyed by fire on Friday evening. Loss about $3,000; no insurance. There had been no fire in the store for several hours previous to the occurrence, thus raising a strong suspicion that it was the work of an incendiary. It is hard to believe that any man can be so utterly depraved as to stoop to the commission of such a cowardly and detestable act. It is better to imagine that the misfortune was purely accidental.