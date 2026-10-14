First half dooms Coyotes against Edison Tigers

The Madera Coyotes couldn’t keep up with the Edison Tigers in a County/Metro Athletic Conference match-up at Fresno’s Sunnyside Stadium.

The Tigers scored 28 first half points, and cruised to a 42-28 victory in a rare Thursday night affair.

Edison scored on six of its first seven possessions (the other possession came when the first half ended) in the victory.

The Tigers also limited the high-powered Madera offense to just 228 yards. Madera threw for 82 yards, and rushed for 146. Darius White led the Coyotes with 138 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, Edison gained 340 yards of total offense. The Edison quarterback threw just three incomplete passes,and threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers also rushed for 194 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Coyotes opened the game on the right note. They went on a nine-play, 77-yard drive to get on the scoreboard first.

Three Anthony Estrada runs gained 19 yards. Smith carried twice for 10 yards. Elias Mena hit tight end Jayden Martinez twice for 29 yards to the Edison 24.

Mena found Lawrence Flores for 10 more yards. Estrada finished the drive off from 14 yards out by following the blocks of Martinez and Flores to the left side into the end zone. Carlos Ochoa gave the Coyotes a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers struck quickly, They gained 36 yards on an out-and-up, and finished the drive with four runs for 40 yards, the final coming from 12 yards out to tie the game at seven.

The Coyotes got an initial first down from Smith, but Estrada was stuffed for a loss of two on fourth-and-one.

Edison took four plays to reach the end zone with a 30-yard pass for a 14-0 lead.

After a Madera punt, the Tigers went on an 11-play, 66-yard drive to find the end zone. The key play was a jet sweep pass for 13 yards on third-and-nine. On third-and-one from the five, Edison scored for a 21-7 lead.

Another Madera punt led to another Edison score. On third-and-13, Edison completed a pass to the Madera 35. The receiver escaped two tacklers, and went the rest of the way for a 63-yard touchdown, and a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Coyotes drove the ball to the Edison 10 after an 18-yard pass to Jayden Perez and an Edison penalty. But, Mena was picked off in the end zone to end the half.

Edison opened the second half with a three-and-out. The Coyotes took just two plays to cut the Tigers’ lead in half. Smith took the ball around the right side, and got blocks from Brian Qualls and Isaac Perez for a 61-yard touchdown run. Ochoa’s kick cut the lead to 28-14.

The Coyotes recovered the ensuing onsides kick, but a penalty was called. Edison started its next drive at the 17, and drove 83-yards on 10 plays open a 35-14 lead.

Smith returned the ensuing kick-off 35 yards to the Madera 43. Then, Smith got the hand-off, and gained six to the Edison 47. He was tackled, sort of. He fell on the Edison tackler, and never touched the ground. Smith kept his momentum going, and ran down the left sideline fro a 45-yard gain to the Edison eight.

Two plays later, Mena hit the hole behind Martinez for a seven-yard touchdown.

Edison answered four plays later after a 42-yard kick return with a 15-yard penalty added on. A pass interference penalty led to a four-yard touchdown run, and a 42-21 fourth quarter lead.

Madera answered with a nine-play, 77-yard drive that only had one pass. Estrada carried twice for 14 yards. Mena hit Flores for 11, and a first down.

Mena, on a keeper, went behind Martinez and Brett Qualls for a 37-yard gain down the left sideline. Smith carried twice for 11 yards, and Estrada went for three more to the one. Martinez got the ball out of the wildcat, and went off the right side for the touchdown.

Edison recovered the ensuing onsides kick, and ran out the clock with a nine-play drive that included a seven-yard run on fourth-and-two.