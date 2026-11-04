Edward G. Valdez

Edward (Eddie) G. Valdez, 76, of Madera, CA, passed away on Aug. 2, 2026, in Fresno, CA. He was born June 8, 1950, to the late Sirildo and Cresencia Valdez, in Laurel, MT.

Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynda Schafhauser, his sisters Mary (Michael) Hart of Sunnyvale, CA; Lilly (Billy) Davis and brother Daniel (Stella) Valdez of Firebaugh, CA; and more than 100 nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Sid, Alfred, Anthony, Richard, Hector, Rudy and sister Rosie.

Ed was a graduate of Dos Palos High School, West Hills College, and obtained a B.A. degree from Fresno State University.

After high school, Ed enlisted in the United States Navy. He continued to serve in the Navy Reserve while working as an Industrial Hygienist, Occupational Health and Safety Officer and consultant for several Silicon Valley companies during the almost 30 years of living in San Jose. With his Navy career of 22 years of combined active and reserve duty, he retired with the rate of Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman.

He learned to ride a motorcycle in San Jose to take advantage of the commuter lanes on the ride to work. Motorcycling became a passion that led to several trips to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, Mexico, a cross-country RV supported trip which included stops in Milwaukee, WI at the Harley Davidson Museum and Harley Davidson Operations Center in York, PA. He was a life-long HOG (Harley Davidson Owners Group) member.

The Navy took him to Guam, Japan and many stateside destinations, with many follow-up vacation travels to Canada, Spain, Australia, Alaska, and Hawaii. In Hawaii, and Australia, he was able to SCUBA dive in warm water, unlike his SCUBA lessons in the colder Monterey Bay. He took physical fitness seriously with scheduled trips to the gym each week which assisted him in his karate training at the Lung Do Karate studio in Madera, CA, where he earned a Black Belt. He continued his martial arts study of Hung Gar Kung Fu in the Bay Area with Grand Master Wing Lam. Triathlons, and the San Francisco Marathon, were also part of his life.

Moving to Madera, CA, after retiring, another life-long interest became reality with his purchase of ’69 Camaro. Car shows with Madera Classic Car Club, and many other venues followed until a Corvette “caught his eye”. Then it became a question of which vehicle to bring to a show, the Camaro, the ’Vette, or one of the many two wheeled bikes or three wheeled Trikes he was continuously customizing.

Ed had other interests, such as field trips with Fresno Audubon Society. He became a good birder, visiting many local wildlife refuges. He became a Western (Cowboy) boot aficionado and could, and did, talk “boots” to any interested party. During retirement, he became a life member of the American Legion, actively serving with the China Post motorcycle riders. He was a member of, and assisted, the Friends of the Madera County Library in events to benefit the Madera County Library Children’s Summer Reading Program. His ability to “Name That Tune” for pop and rock music and artists at DJ played events was legendary. Ed enjoyed visiting museums of history, art, motorcycles and cars. He practiced his interest in art through drawing characters like the “Rat Fink” or the numerous rescued dogs and cats that called his house home, and especially sketching ideas for his next tattoo.

Services for Ed Valdez are scheduled for Friday, November 13, at 11 a.m., at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately on returning to Madera at the Madera United Methodist Church Community Hall at 500 Sunset Avenue, Madera, CA.

Donations can be made in memory of Ed to:

Friends of the Madera County Library (FMCL) 121 N. G St., Madera, CA 93637; The Friends of Madera County Animal Shelter (FMAS), 25916 Ave. 17, Ste. D, Madera, CA 93638; or any non-profit of the donors choosing.