County breaks ground on new fire station

In about a year from now, Madera County will celebrate the opening of Fire Station No. 6 in the Riverstone housing development.

However, the foundation for that fire station occurred before any dirt was turned.

All of the work to plan Fire Station No. 6 came to fruition Monday with the official groundbreaking of the new 8,933 square-foot, state-of-the-art fire station.

“Today marks an exciting and significant milestone for the Madera County Fire Department and the communities they serve,” Cal Fire Assistant Chief Larry Pendarvis said. “The groundbreaking of this new fire station in Riverstone represents far more than a construction of a new building. It represents continued commitment to public safety, community protection and the ability to provide timely and effective emergency services, not only to this area, but to Rolling Hills and the surrounding areas.”

“In nearly a year’s time, this nearly 9,000 square foot area will be transformed into a state-of-the-art firehouse that will serve thousands of residents in the area,” said Madera County Director of Communications, Alexan Balekian. “It’s been a long time coming. If you build it, they will come. This illustrates the Board of Supervisors is committed to public safety, preserving your way of life, protecting your most precious belongings and your loved ones and the house and life you built in Madera County. It’s something our County leaders don’t take for granted. That’s what makes this monumental day another historical step that says Madera County has your back.”

The new fire station represents a commitment to, not only fire safety, but public safety in Madera County.

“This is more about a broader conversation that we have,” said Madera County Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff, who represents the Riverstone community. “What we do well is public safety. We don’t speak it with our words. We speak it with our actions. More than 70 percent of our general fund dollars go towards public safety. That is more than a number of counties or municipalities spend. We put public safety as our priority. This station is a testament to that priority.”

The new fire station will feature three engine apparatus bays, six firefighter bunk rooms, a kitchen, a day room, exercise facilities and public spaces.

“Being a police officer, I do have to point out that half of the facility is where the firefighters will sleep,” Wamhoff said. “They sleep on the job. Police, we don’t get to sleep on the job. They do amazing work. I am so proud of our firefighters we have in Madera County.”

The station will also feature separate clean and dirty areas to help reduce firefighter exposure to carcinogens and contaminants. The station will also include decontamination and clean up areas, showers, dedicated laundry facilities, turnout gear cleaning and respirator storage.

For Madera County Supervisor Chairman Bobby Macauley, Station No. 6 was the fourth ground breaking he has attended, and more are being planned.

“We’re already having conversations of new fire stations at Valley Children’s Hospital, as well as a remodel in Yosemite Lakes Park,” he said. “If I can name one thing Madera County has gotten right over the last 10 years, it’s fire protection. It’s not by accident. That comes with thoughtful planning. We’re not here because of the work that was done in the past year, but because of the groundwork set before us. I want to acknowledge those that came before us like Max Rodriguez, Tom Wheeler and Brett Frazier that helped make sure we had the proper planning to be here today.”

One of the things both Macauley and Wamhoff wanted to emphasize is the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to public safety.

“I’m a little fired up to be here,” Macauley said. “I was talking to a friend, and he asked, ‘What is one thing Madera County has gotten right in the past 10 years?’ Overwhelmingly, from my perspective, that’s fire protection. It’s fire risk reduction, whether it’s the County’s investment in our partners to reduce the risk of fire or it’s the County investment in fire apparatus or that we have the right facilities located in the right places.”

“With this fire station, we are serving a broader population,” Wamhoff said. “When a fire happens, it’s not just one fire station. Another fire station will go or another will go to fill the other fire station. This is a whole eco system. This is a monumental occasion for us. This station is a state-of-the-art facility that is strategically located to meet those response time requirements to keep all of us safer.”

The funding for the facility came from the fees the County charged the residents in the Riverstone area.

“I am proud to have developed this community in a place that is so great to work with,” said Tim Jones of Valley Development Company, the main developer of Riverstone. “This will be a state-of-the-art facility. Even in the design phases, I’m thinking it’s going to cost a lot of money. Ultimately, it’s paid by the development themselves. I am so proud of the people serving Madera County’s government services. I know the people in Riverstone will call this their own.”

With the new fire station, it helps Cal Fire and Madera County Fire reach more residents in a more timely manner. With new projects along the way, Madera County Fire will go along with them.

“This strategically located fire station will increase our ability to respond to structure fires and vegetation fires, and enhance our ability improve our response time and strengthen our level of protection provided to our residents,” Pendarvis said.

In the end, the new fire station will be a cornerstone for the Riverstone community, and will enhance the commitment to public safety by Madera County.

“This investment demonstrates Madera County’s commitment to protecting lives, property and quality of life to those who call this area home,” Pendarvis said. “On behalf of the Madera County Fire Department and Cal Fire, I extend my sincere appreciation to the Madera County Board of Supervisors, our community partners and everyone whose dedication and vision helped make this project a reality. Today, we are not simply laying ground on a new fire station, we are laying the foundation to a safer and more resilient future for the communities we serve.”