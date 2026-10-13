Celebrate flavor, family and community at the Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival

Get ready for a day bursting with flavor, entertainment and family fun at the annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival, happening November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds.

This popular event brings together delicious food, live entertainment, shopping and activities for all ages. Best of all, admission and parking are free.

Festival-goers can enjoy an array of pomegranate-inspired foods and beverages, along with delicious fruit and nut creations that showcase the bounty of the region. With more than 125 vendors on-site, guests will have plenty of opportunities to discover unique products, specialty foods, handcrafted goods and one-of-a-kind finds.

“The Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of community, tradition and flavor,” said Festival Chairperson Nicki Rincon. “From pomegranate-inspired dishes and live entertainment to family activities and unique vendors, there’s something for everyone. We invite the entire community to join us as we celebrate the incredible bounty of our region.”

Entertainment will be in full swing throughout the day, including live music by the Yard Dogs, performances by the Leo’s Club top 10 Madera’s Got Talent, cooking demonstrations by Chef Martin Sanchez, Chef Heidi Szpyrka along with local culinary students.

Festival attractions will also include Ohana Comic Con, ValleyStealz Streetwear Expo, and a car show offering even more to see and experience. Younger festival-goers can enjoy plenty of fun in the dedicated Kids Zone.

And don’t put away those Halloween costumes just yet. Ohana Comic Con will host an all-ages costume contest at 2:30 p.m., giving festival-goers another chance to show off their favorite costumes and creativity.

“We’re proud to host this fun-filled event that highlights valley products, live music and incredible food,” said Debi Bray, President and CEO of the Madera Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that you just don’t want to miss out on”.

For more information and festival updates, visit pomegranatefestival.com, follow the festival on Facebook at @pomegranatefestival and Instagram at @pomegranatefruitandnutfestival, or contact the Madera Chamber of Commerce at (559) 673-3563.