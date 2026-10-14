Book Talk: Steve Martini, ‘The Jury’

Beautiful former African American model Kalista Jordan has joined Professor David Crone’s research team at the university. She has a Ph.D. from Stanford in molecular electronics, whatever that is, and she appears to have her sights set on taking over the project. But, fortunately for Dr. Crone, somebody has strangled and dismembered her. Naturally, when most of her body washes up next to a pier in San Diego, suspicion falls on Dr. Crone, a highly respected medical researcher who contacts Paul Madriani to represent him.

Madriani is the protagonist in many of Steve Martini’s previous books, but in “The Jury” (2001, 291 pages in hardback format), he and his partner Harry Hines are mysteriously in San Diego, not in their usual haunts in San Francisco. Why Madriani and Hines have moved south is never explained by the author. That’s only one of things that seems to be left to the reader’s imagination. The book’s title is also confusing because there in very little written about the jury, although most of the novel is set in the courtroom. But, as is the custom in Martini’s books, the deck is stacked against his client.

There is a “mountain of evidence” against Crone, to cite the expression used by Marcia Clark in the O.J. Simpson trial. Forensic clues are found in Crone’s garage. Moreover, Kalista had accused him of sexual harassment. And it is common knowledge that she has been angling for his job. Armed with this ammunition, veteran prosecutor Evan Tannery becomes convinced that Crone is guilty. His opinion is cemented and unchanged even when a key prosecution witness dies unexpectedly, leaving a self-incriminating note.

Because of the dogged determination of Tannery, Madriani knows that, to prove his client’s innocence, he must uncover the real murderer. But his fact-finding efforts are blocked because of his client’s refusal to talk about any aspect of his research or Kalista’s role on his team. All that Madriani is allowed to know is that, if the research pans out, it could be a major breakthrough in medicine, and that would be worth billions of dollars. Of course, industrial espionage must not be allowed, and Crone seems to value that even more than avoiding a possible life sentence in prison.

One reviewer wrote, “So much of the action in this courtroom thriller happens outside the jury’s purview that it makes one wonder if there’s a touch of irony intended in the title.” I asked myself the same question. Another reviewer ended his comments with: “The outline for a much better novel is here: glamorous victim, well-connected defendant, bulldog prosecutor, resourceful defender, weighty issues. What a shame that everything that would make it memorable has been left blank, right down to the jury.”

Although I agree with both reviewers, I have to admit that I enjoyed the book. Martini’s writing style keeps the reader glued to the pages, always wondering about what happens next. If I had to give stars, I’d award this novel a three of a possible five, but that would not dissuade me from reading Martini’s next book.

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Jim Glynn may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.